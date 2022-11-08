YORK City Ladies were beaten 2-1 by the table-topping Newcastle United Women in the FA Women’s National League division one north.

Georgia Gibson’s early goal was cancelled out by a brilliant Alice Hughes free-kick, but Newcastle soon found a second through Kacie Elson which gave them a lead that they saw out.

Newcastle started brightly, narrowly missing a free-kick just minutes into the match.

United profited from their early pressure and just seven minutes into the game, Gibson flicked a header into the far corner of the York net.

Though it took time, City grew into the match, profiting from a dangerous attacking move when Jess Heald was felled on the edge of the box.

Standing over the set piece was Hughes, who rifled a superb free-kick into the goal and equalised for the Minsterbelles.

Newcastle regained their footing in the game soon after conceding and in the 15th minute scored the match’s third goal.

Elson broke through the York backline and beat Becky Sidwell in a one-on-one as United re-took the lead.

Gibson had a brilliant chance to double her tally and further Newcastle’s lead, but her chipped effort went over the crossbar.

York had the final opportunity to score in the first half when a corner came out to Rebecca Jeffels on the edge of the box.

Her effort, however, was over the bar and City entered the break down by a goal.

The Minsterbelles began the second half well, with Teagan Sorokan and Jess Holder both coming close to levelling the game.

Despite their best efforts, City were unsuccessful in restoring the deficit and ultimately fell to defeat against Newcastle.

Next up for the Minsterbelles is a clash with Cheadle Town Stingers in the FA Cup away from home on Sunday (2pm).