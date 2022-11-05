JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City’s pattern of conceding goals early is something they need to “address quickly.”

York fell to a first-round exit in the Emirates FA Cup after a 2-1 loss away at Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Goals from Jordan Shipley and Luke Leahy gave Shrewsbury a two-goal lead and though Manny Duku responded swiftly to the second goal, it was not enough for City.

Shipley’s goal came just 65 seconds into the game, marking the fourth consecutive match in which the Minstermen have conceded within the opening 10 minutes.

Against Aldershot Town, Tyler Cordner scored just six minutes into the match with a header. Jeff King’s ninth-minute free-kick gave Chesterfield the lead when they played York, while Gus Scott-Morriss scored in the sixth minute for Southend.

“I’m saying (keep it tight), they’re saying it, the supporters are saying it, but we can’t go out and play for them,” said City boss Askey.

“They know, but it’s frustrating that it’s happening because the opposition can just defend if they want to defend against it.

“Shrewsbury are not going to do that, but it’s something we’ve got to address quickly.”

After the Shrews took the lead, City struggled to battle back initially but grew more comfortable as the half progressed.

Duku’s goal was the result of a brilliant team move, scored just moments after Leahy’s penalty.

“I think we kept it for 10, 11 passes and Luke (James) has put a good ball in, Manny’s made a great run and a good header,” enthused Askey.

“He probably missed an easier chance in the second half. I’m proud, they kept going and at the end of the day, the most important thing is the league.

“Boreham Wood was always going to be more important than this really, apart from the money.”