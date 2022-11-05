YORK City have exited the Emirates FA Cup in the first round after a 2-1 defeat to Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury away from home.

York found themselves a goal down within the opening two minutes when Jordan Shipley finished off a nice team move for Shrewsbury.

Town looked bound to double their lead, particularly through chances from Christian Saydee and Rekeil Pyke. They were denied, however, by some expert goalkeeping from Ethan Ross.

In added time, Manny Duku was judged to have fouled Tom Flanagan, gifting the hosts a penalty that captain Luke Leahy duly converted.

Just seconds later, however, Duku benefited greatly from a cross fired in by Luke James, halving City’s deficit with a well-placed header.

Despite their efforts in the second half, York were unsuccessful in notching an equaliser.

The FA Cup offers a chance for managers to rotate their side, just as York boss John Askey did in City’s fourth-qualifying round 2-1 win over Bury AFC last month.

Michael Duckworth was named in the starting 11, making his first senior appearance since playing in the Minstermen’s season-opener, a 2-0 win over Woking.

The right-back picked up a knock in the match and was absent until City’s 2-0 loss to Whitby Town in the North Riding Senior Cup.

Elsewhere, Manny Duku came into the starting side, replacing Lenell John-Lewis who was substituted with a calf injury against Southend United.

Also coming back into the team, for the first time since York’s 1-0 loss to FC Halifax Town, was Fraser Kerr as the Minstermen reverted to a back five.

The game started in the worst fashion for York as Shrewsbury looked to attack from the off, starting with a long ball forward from goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

It came to Saydee, who played a brilliant backheel into Tom Bayliss who broke further down the left.

Bayliss drilled a low cross into the box and found Shipley who, unmarked and mere yards from goal, could not miss.

City, just moments later, carved a half-chance as midfielder Gus Mafuta played Ryan Fallowfield in behind.

Before the right-back could shoot, however, he was charged down by Marosi who cleared the threat.

Town maintained their early control on the game, despite Carl Winchester being forced from the pitch with injury just nine minutes in.

He was replaced by Elliott Bennett and the Shrews’ strong start continued.

After absorbing the hosts’ pressure, Ross looked to find Luke James in behind with a clearance forward.

The ball came to James who looked to lob Marosi, but the effort was a simple catch for the Shrewsbury goalkeeper.

Ross was called into action soon after, as Town broke forward. Pyke was played in behind, denied only by a fantastic save from the City shot-stopper.

Just a minute later, some beautiful interplay saw Shrewsbury break down the left wing and beyond the City backline.

Played to Saydee, he thrashed an effort towards goal but his strike was expertly parried away by Ross.

The Shrews had multiple chances to further their advantage. Saydee, after one swift move forward, chose to dummy rather than shoot and lost possession.

Flanagan had an opportunity to score for Shrewbury soon after, but his effort went well over the bar.

York’s first shot of the half came towards its end. Some nice play from James allowed the Minstermen to launch an attack.

The ball soon came to Alex Whittle, but his attempt was well wide and well over.

In the first of five added minutes, Duku was judged to have fouled Flanagan in the box, conceding a penalty.

Shrewsbury captain Leahy stepped up and wrong-footed Ross, slotting it into the bottom right corner.

Despite being down by two, York kept fighting and continued ranging forward. The ball came to James, who charged down the left.

His cross, inch perfect, found Duku who smashed a header beyond Marosi.

The second half certainly did not carry with it the same aggression and intensity as the first, at least not initially.

York grew steadily into the period, whereas Shrewsbury looked increasingly disconnected throughout.

Olly Dyson, brought on as a substitute, forged a chance with 15 minutes remaining in the game, striking for goal from the edge of the box.

His effort, however, was low and driven. Though Marosi did not gather it cleanly, he claimed the strike all the same.

Dyson was at the heart of yet another City move, receiving the ball from a corner and firing a cross towards Duku.

The attacker met the delivery with a solid header, but his effort went just over the crossbar.

In the final minute of the match Mitch Hancox, introduced from the bench, was played in on the left.

He fired a dangerous cross into the box that was screaming for someone to get on the end of it, but in the attack a defender was fouled and Shrewsbury came away with a free-kick.

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi, Leahy (C), Pennington, Moore (Bloxham 80’), Winchester (Bennett 9’), Pyke (Street 61’), Bayliss, Dunkley, Saydee (Bowman 61’), Shipley, Flanagan

Unused subs: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Barlow

Goals: Shipley (2’), Leahy (45’)

York City: Ross, 6, Fallowfield, 5, (Dyson 72’), Duckworth (C), 5, Kerr, 5, Sanders, 5, Whittle, 5 (Hancox 82’), Pybus, 6, Mafuta, 5, Kouhyar, 6, Duku, 6, James, 6

Unused subs: Whitley, McLaughlin

Goals: Duku (45’)

York City star man: Ethan Ross. He conceded two, but were it not for Ross, City would have lost by a far larger margin. He made some crucial stops to prevent Shrewsbury from running away with the game. Luke James also had another strong game.

Stats for Shrewsbury v York City

Shots (on target): 9 (5) | 4 (2)

Fouls committed: 3 | 3

Corners: 4 | 2

Offsides: 3 | 0

Attendance: 3,837 (540 York fans)

Referee: Scott Tallis