YORK City midfielder Dan Pybus is attracting interest from three football league clubs, according to a trade media article.

Pete O’Rourke and Football Insider are reporting that Pybus, who joined York in the summer from Scottish League One side Dunfermline Athletic, is being tracked by Sky Bet League Two trio Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra.

Notts County, who currently sit atop the Vanarama National League, are also monitoring Pybus.

The 24-year-old brought some much-needed depth to manager John Askey’s midfield at York, especially after the departure of star Akil Wright, who joined Stockport County following City’s promotion to the fifth-tier.

Since joining the Minstermen, Pybus has played 18 games in all competitions and is often deployed as more of a holding midfielder, behind Olly Dyson and one of Mitch Hancox or Gus Mafuta.

In 17 National League matches, Pybus has missed just 58 minutes of action.