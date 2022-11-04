JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City have “nothing to lose” ahead of their Emirates FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town tomorrow afternoon.

York travel to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday (3pm) to take on Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury in the first round of the FA Cup.

City reached the Cup proper after their 2-1 win over Bury AFC away from home in the fourth-qualifying round last month.

An early goal from Olly Dyson gave the Minstermen a lead, but Bury ultimately equalised in the second half through Lewis Gilboy.

York came away with the win after Mitch Hancox, brought on from the bench, scored a late winner.

“You’ve got to be brave when you play and you want to win a game,” insisted City boss Askey. “That’s the message. We’ve got nothing to lose. So why not?

“Obviously, you’ve got to be sensible about it but we’ll be trying to play and the lads will work hard, as they always do every week.

“The first five or 10 minutes could dictate the game. If they start slowly, then it’s sometimes hard to get going, as we saw against Bury.

“We’ll go there with nothing to lose and confident.

“(We need) a lot of hard work, composure and a little bit of luck. We just need everyone to be on it. If one or two are not then it could be a tough day for us.

“If they all turn up, have a right go and Shrewsbury don’t, then it could be our day.”

Shrewsbury are currently managed by Steve Coterill, who took charge in 2020.

Askey spent just over five months in charge of Town in 2018 and was succeeded by Sam Ricketts who, in turn two years later, was replaced by Cotterill.

“Every game you want to win, whether that’s against Shrewsbury or whoever, there’s no difference,” noted Askey.

“It doesn’t mean anymore or any less to me, I just want to win every game we’re involved in.

“Once I’d gone, I think they realised the position I was in. When I came away, we were improving as a team and the results showed that.

“I think in the last four or five games, we did really well.

“At the end of the day, as long as I work as hard as I possibly can and do the best job I can, then I can look myself in the mirror.

“It’s no different at York. I try my best and hopefully that’s good enough. At the moment, things have gone quite well.

The Shrews are currently 14th in the League One table, but are just five points away from a play-off position.

They have won six and drawn four of their opening 16 matches, though Town are without a win in three games.

“It’s probably their best season since they got in the play-offs four or five years ago,” said Askey.

“They’re there or thereabouts. They’ve had a good start and are always a tough opposition.

“They’ve done well to stay in that league for as long as they have. Under Steve Cotterill, they’ll be a tough team.

“We just hope we’re one of those that causes an upset and we’re in the hat for the next round. Why can’t it be us, if we get that little bit of luck?

“As a manager, you go there a little bit more relaxed than you would do for a league game. I’m looking forward to it.”