RONAN DIXON has joined Dewsbury Rams for the 2023 season, having departed York Knights.

Dixon made his career debut for York in 2017, spending five seasons with the club and being part of the team that won the Betfred League One title in 2018.

Across five years, the 25-year-old made 101 appearances for the Knights, starting 41 games and scoring 14 tries.

“I’m really happy to be joining the club,” enthused Dixon. “I’m looking forward to starting pre-season with the lads in a couple of weeks and working with them and the staff to try and get promotion.”

Dixon has joined a Dewsbury side that are looking to return to the Betfred Championship after relegation last term.

The Rams picked up just seven points across the 2022 campaign, finishing second-from-bottom and dropped to the third-tier alongside Workington Town.

“Ronan is a player I’ve been chasing for a few months,” noted Rams head coach Liam Finn.

“He’s a big bloke who will cause damage with his ball carry and tough defence.

"He adds to an already strong front row and he’s looking to establish himself as a pack leader coming into the prime years of his career.

“I’m sure the Dewsbury fans will enjoy his impact on the team. He’s another player who Squadbuilder have helped us to sign, they’ve been huge for our team and we thank them again it’s massively appreciated.”

Elsewhere, former Knights youngster Daniel Barcoe has joined Hunslet.

Barcoe joined York in 2020, signing alongside Harry Dodd from Wakefield Trinity. The hooker made two appearances for the Knights before departing the club last year.