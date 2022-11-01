JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City forward Manny Duku’s season so far has been “very much stop-start.”

York signed Duku in the summer from Havant and Waterlooville. The forward was part of City’s influx of new players following their promotion to the Vanarama National League.

The 29-year-old has made nine appearances for the Minstermen in all competitions thus far, scoring one goal.

His first and so far only professional goal for York was the last-minute winner he scored against Bromley in September, a game in which City came from behind to win 2-1.

“It’s been very much stop-start,” noted City manager Askey on Duku’s season. “He shows spells of brilliance, (but) you just don’t know what you’re going to get with Manny.

“That’s shown on the second goal (against Southend United), where he’s just left his man.

“We know what he is and on his day, he can win you games. Other days, that’s where he’s got to get more consistency.”

So far this season, Duku has often been deployed as a winger, utilising his pace as part of Askey’s forward line.

Against Southend, however, he was brought on in place of Lenell John-Lewis. City’s captain was substituted just 25 minutes into the game after an injury to his calf.

“That’s where Manny’s preferred position is, down the middle,” insisted Askey. “It was a frustrating afternoon (against Southend) for all the players. I’m just disappointed with the goals that we conceded.”

Upon John-Lewis’ departure, the captain’s armband was given to centre-back Maxim Kouogun.

Paddy McLaughlin, the club captain, is yet to appear for City this term and at the time of John-Lewis’ substitution, Mitch Hancox, who has often worn the armband in the striker’s absence, was on the bench.

“Since he’s been here, Max has done well,” enthused Askey.

“He’s improved quite a lot since he first appeared and he’s a good character. That’s what you need as a captain.”