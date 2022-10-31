YORK City Ladies were eliminated from the FA Women’s National League Cup with a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough Women.

Of the two sides, it was Middlesbrough that started the game stronger. Jess Dawson threatened with a cross within the opening two minutes.

Mere moments later, Dawson would open the scoring, thrashing an effort beyond Becky Sidwell after being found, unmarked, at the back post.

Dawson nearly doubled her tally just minutes later, seeing an effort ricochet off the crossbar.

Boro maintained their pressure and Jess Mett netted their second goal soon after Dawson opened the scoring, putting York down by two within the opening 15 minutes.

In the second half, Nikki Brown came close for City, but the ball got caught up in her feet.

After a nice passage of play, Jess Holder found some space and successfully unleashed a shot. Her effort, however, was wide of the mark.

The Minsterbelles struggled to create much against their opponents, with the hosts doing well to defend their lead.

York ultimately fell to defeat after being unable to overcome the two-goal deficit.