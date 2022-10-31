YORK City have announced the launch of the ‘Boost the Budget’ programme after working with the Supporters’ Trust.

The Trust have set an annual target of £100,000 in an initiative that offers York fans a chance to contribute to manager John Askey’s budget.

It is a project that the Trust confirmed was in the works at the latest Annual General Meeting, which was held at the end of September.

As a reward for regular monthly donations, supporters will receive merchandise gifts which includes entry to a grand prize draw at the end of the season.

“Supporters have been calling for a way to contribute to the playing budget for many years and the Trust are delighted to launch Boost the Budget to help with John Askey’s push for promotion,” enthused Trust chairman and City marketing director Mike Brown.

“Clubs like Darlington have raised over £100,000 per season and we hope that we can at least match that.

“Whilst the Trust and Glen Henderson have provided substantial funds to the football club, we want to ensure this is equitable and this project provides the perfect platform to make that happen.

“We recognise that some supporters are struggling at this difficult time but hope people can afford a monthly contribution that will soon add up.”

The grand prize draw includes incentives such as a weekend trip to Munster or Dijon, York’s twin cities, to watch a Preußen Münster or Dijon FCO match, shadow working with chief executive Alastair Smith and travel on the team coach for a pre-season friendly.

Other gifts include an hour-long talk with City manager John Askey about tactics and training regimes and a chance to take part in a squad photo shoot.

For more information on the scheme, or to register to the scheme, fans should go here.