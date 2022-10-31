YORK City were beaten 2-0 by Southend United at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City still struggling with set piece defence

Of the last five goals that York have conceded, four have been a direct result of set pieces. Against Southend, Gus Scott-Morriss and Shaun Hobson both scored headers from corners.

Against Chesterfield, Jeff King notched the Spireites’ only goal from a free-kick and when City visited Aldershot Town, Tyler Cordner opened the scoring with a header from a corner kick.

City manager John Askey has stated in the past that the Minstermen are not an overly tall side, but recent games are showing that City are being increasingly punished from dead-ball situations which, no doubt, is something they will aim to change swiftly.

2. Early goes continue to punish Minstermen

Though four of the last five City concessions have been products of set pieces, three of them have been scored within the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Both Cordner and Scott-Morriss scored on the sixth minute mark, whereas King netted in the ninth minute when Chesterfield visited the LNER.

These early goals are an issue for York, especially when it allows their opposition to sit back and defend more intently to hold their lead should they want to.

3. City’s home form not yet picking up

City have only the 16th best home record in the league, having picked up 12 points from an available 27 at the LNER, winning just three games.

In those matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded 10, their last home win coming in the 1-0 victory over Torquay United earlier this month.

It’s a stark contrast to their form on the road. The Minstermen have accumulated 11 points from eight games, scoring 11 and conceding seven with three wins and two draws.

“We’re playing at home and we’ve got to improve,” said Askey after the defeat to Southend. “We’ve got to find a way of improving.

“It’s not all of a sudden doom and gloom, by any means, but we have got to get better, especially against teams like this.”

4. Forward line lacking without John-Lewis

City captain Lenell John-Lewis was substituted just 25 minutes into the game against Southend after an injury to his calf.

In his place came Manny Duku who, having arrived in the summer, is capable of playing as either a winger or a centre-forward.

Though the 29-year-old has had impressive games for City, most often when utilised out wide, he doesn’t offer the same presence as John-Lewis when through the middle.

Against United, Duku was nullified for much of the game, scarcely able to make an impact for City.

5. York need to create more chances

City mustered just five shots against Southend, of which only two were on target.

The absence of John-Lewis was perhaps a contributing factor, but there needed to be more from the York frontline.

Luke James performed well in the first half, but could not quite carve out a proper opportunity for himself, nor could opposing winger Maziar Kouhyar.

“You can’t state how important the game was. We were telling the players it was vital that we got something,” insisted Askey. “It would have put us in a really good position, against a team that’s going to be in and around it.

“I think we hit the post with a cross and one came off him, but we didn’t test (Collin Andeng Ndi) enough all afternoon.

“They got in behind and from wide positions, we didn’t really create anything.”