TOM INMAN has left York RLFC Knights, singing for Halifax Panthers on a two-year contract.

Inman joined York in July, initially on a two-week loan deal from Betfred Super League side Warrington Wolves.

At the loan's conclusion, the 19-year-old joined the Knights on a permanent basis, signing until the end of last season, a campaign in which York reached the Betfred Championship play-offs.

They made it to the semi-finals for the first time in their history, losing 70-10 to Leigh Centurions after beating Halifax 26-24 to advance.

Inman made nine appearances for York and notched two tries for the team, but has now joined his hometown club in the Panthers.

Halifax placed third in the Championship last season, winning 20 games and losing just seven.

“I’m really happy to be joining Halifax,” Inman enthused. “I think in the end, it’s been a great decision for me.

“With me being local, it’s easily accessible for training and I really am looking forward to playing on the Shay pitch that I’ve been down watching since I was a young kid. That’s really exciting for me.”