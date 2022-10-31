YORK RLFC Knights star Ronan Michael made his World Cup debut as the Republic of Ireland lost 48-10 to New Zealand in their final game of pool ‘C’.

Michael was named in the starting side for Ireland as they continued searching for their first win at the World Cup this year.

Fellow Knight Brendan O’Hagan began the game as a substitute, having started the Wolfhounds’ opening two clashes.

Ed Chamberlain’s penalty gave Ireland the initial lead in the match, but New Zealand ultimately scored 10 tries to take the win.

Jahrome Hughes, Jordan Rapana and Peta Hiku all went over twice as Ronaldo Mulitalo, James Fisher-Harris, Kenny Bromwich and Joseph Manu also scored.

Louis Senior managed two score a brace for Ireland, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Despite the loss, Ireland could have advanced if Jamaica overcame Lebanon, but Jacob Ogden and the Reggae Warriors were beaten 74-12.

Keenen Tomlinson came close early on for Jamaica, but saw his effort denied by the video referee.

From there, Lebanon got into their stride with winger Josh Mansour scoring a hat-trick for the Cedars.

In the second half, Mo Agoro and Jordan Andrade crossed over for the Reggae Warriors, with goals from James Woodburn-Hall and Kieran Rush.

Lebanon, however, eased into the last eight courtesy of further tries from Michael Tannous, Abbas Miski, Elie El-Zakham and Reece Robinson.

Adam Doueihi, Tony Mauron, Khaled Rajab and Charbel Tasipale also went over for the Cedars, the latter scoring a brace.

Elsewhere, Jack Teanby and Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup after a 30-14 defeat to Fiji in pool ‘B’.

Tries from Taniela Sadrugu, Viliame Kikau, Henry Raiwalui, Maika Sivo and Korbin Sims, improved by five conversions from Brandon Wakeham, were enough for Fiji to win.

This was in spite of Scotland tries from Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell and Bayley Liu, alongside a sole conversion from Kyle Schneider.