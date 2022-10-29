JOHN ASKEY has emphasised that York City are in need of another forward at the club.

York fell to a 2-0 defeat to Southend United on Saturday, with two goals from corners sinking York at the LNER Community Stadium.

Goals from Gus Scott-Morriss and Shaun Hobson were enough for Southend to ensure the three points as City remained 10th with the defeat.

City captain Lenell John-Lewis played just 25 minutes against the Blues before being substituted for a calf injury.

“He just felt his calf go,” said City boss Askey. “Hopefully it’s nothing too serious, we got him off as soon as we could. It’s just been a really frustrating and disappointing day today.

“We’ve said all along we need another forward. It’s not easy, because the only players you can get are loan players.

“Football League clubs aren’t letting players out because of the transfer window, and then you’re looking at lads at this level and below.

“But to do that you’ve got to be able to pay for people and we’re not in that position as a football club.

Scott-Morriss’ goal came just six minutes into the match, marking the third time in as many games that City have conceded within the opening 10 minutes.

Tyler Cordner scored in the sixth minute for Aldershot Town against City whereas, on Tuesday, Jeff King netted in the ninth minute.

“We’ve conceded early in the game again,” emphasised Askey. “It was avoidable and then, obviously, it enabled them to get behind the ball and frustrate us all afternoon.

“It’s happening far too often, we talk about it, but it’s just really sloppy. From the ball being put out for a corner and for the ball coming in and losing a marker.

“Manny’s left his man (for the second goal), they’re all given men to pick up and he’s just let him run. Again, it comes from desire and that real will to win. One or two are not showing that at the moment.

“There’s only one thing you can do (as a manager) and that’s get other players in. If people haven’t got that will to win, then it leaves you no choice.

“Positions come up for grabs if people are not doing their jobs properly and that’s all you can do as a manager.

“Obviously, you can work on things. We work on set pieces, but you can’t give people desire.”