YORK City were undone by two headers from corners against Southend United, losing 2-0 at the LNER Community Stadium.

Southend opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, when Gus Scott-Morriss netted from a Cav Miley corner.

It was a lead that they doubled in the second half when Shaun Hobson, completely unmarked, headed beyond Ethan Ross from yet another United corner.

The Minstermen struggled to create much against Southend, coming closest through Manny Duku's near-post effort that was well-saved by Collin Andeng Ndi.

City came into the match against the Blues after drawing 1-1 with high-flying Chesterfield in mid-week.

It was a game that York deserved a point from, battling back from their early concession. Ultimately, they seemed a tad unfortunate to not have won by the end.

City manager John Askey maintained faith in the side that earned a point against the Spireites, naming a completely changed starting 11 and bench against Southend.

As such Mitch Hancox, who scored the equalising goal, remained a substitute to begin the game as Olly Dyson, Gus Mafuta and Dan Pybus made up the Minstermen’s three-man midfield.

Luke James kept his place on the right wing after a strong performance against Chesterfield, the forward having stepped in to replace the suspended Alex Hurst who, after the Southend match, has one game left on his ban to serve.

York showed some promise in their attacking moves early on. Dyson did well to feed Ryan Fallowfield in behind on the wing, but he saw his cross blocked.

From there, the Seasiders charged into City’s half, ultimately winning a corner from their attack.

United captain Miley crossed the ball in and found the head of Scott-Morriss, who nodded his effort beyond Ross.

The Minstermen were seeking an immediate response, breaking forward on the left wing before finding Luke James.

James, who had drifted infield, took a touch that set him up nicely for a volley, which fizzed wide of the post.

Centre-back Sam Sanders was carded within the first 20 minutes of the match for a sliding tackle, conceding a free-kick.

The set piece was fired towards goal, but it was a simple catch for Ross.

York were forced to alter their attack early in the game, when John-Lewis was hooked for Duku after injuring his calf.

Some more good work from James saw him look to deliver a cross into the box, benefitting from Fallowfield’s forward ball.

The winger won a corner, which Alex Whittle played short to Maziar Kouhyar. The winger beat his man and unleashed a shot on goal.

He was denied only by a strong block, but it was an effort that had Southend goalkeeper Andeng Ndi diving.

Ross was called into action once again when Jack Bridge broke into the box, the winger having beaten Fallowfield with a swift move.

Bridge looked to get a ball into the box, but Maxim Kouogun’s block saw it deflect towards goal, forcing Ross to react sharply.

The Seasiders should have doubled their advantage with what was their best chance since the opening goal.

Bridge was once again at the play’s centre, beating Fallowfield and this time successfully playing a ball into the box.

He found Wreh who was forced to turn before he shot. Having lost his momentum, the striker fired on the spin and could only direct it just over the bar.

City started the second half far brighter than they did the first. One chance saw both Pybus and Whittle have an opportunity to shoot, though neither did in thinking that the other was going to.

The Minstermen continued to get forward when they could and in one instance found Duku on the right.

His cross was deep and well-placed, but pushed out slightly by a combination of the woodwork and Andeng Ndi.

At least two further shots from City were blocked before they could trouble the Southend defence any further and the visitors succeeded in clearing the danger.

The Blues won a free-kick on the left wing, a threatening position that they utilised, winning a corner from the dead ball.

The set piece was well delivered and in the box, waiting, was Hobson, completely unmarked. He leapt for the ball and thrashed his effort beyond Ross.

From their second goal, the Seasiders slowed in their attacks, instead seeking to consolidate their lead and ultimately come away with the three points.

Dyson looked to breach their backline with some brilliant individual work before finding James on the wing. His cross found Duku, but the header went over the bar.

From a corner within the final 10 minutes of the match, the ball came to Duku at the near post. His headed attempt was palmed away, however, by Andeng Ndi.

Nathan Thomas, who was City’s final introduction from the bench, was not as impactful as in other appearances, though Southend did well in marshalling him.

The winger successfully got a strike off to challenge Andeng Ndi, but it was low and a comfortable grab for the Southend shot-stopper.

York City: Ross, 5, Fallowfield, 6, Kouogun, 5, Sanders, 5, Whittle, 6, Pybus, 6 (Hancox 64’, 5), Dyson, 5, Mafuta, 4, Kouhyar, 6, John-Lewis (C) (Duku 25’, 5), L.James, 6 (Thomas 75’)

Unused subs: Whitley, Kerr

Yellow cards: Sanders (17’)

York City’s star man: Luke James. The attacker ran relentlessly against Southend and looked like a bright spark in an otherwise limited attacking display.

Southend United: Andeng Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Kensdale, Bridge, Husin, Powell (Hyde 53’, (Lomas 90’)), Taylor, Miley (C), Wreh (Fonguck 72’), Lopata

Unused subs: Murphy, Demetriou

Goals: Scott-Morriss (6’), Hobson (61’)

Yellow cards: Miley (56’), Kensdale (88’), Andeng Ndi (90’)

Stats for York v Southend:

Shots (on target): 5 (2) | 5 (3)

Fouls committed: 5 | 3

Offsides: 1 | 0

Corners: 5 | 5

Referee: Paul Marsden

Attendance: 4,915 (672 away fans)