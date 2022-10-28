SIX York RLFC Valkyrie players featured in England Knights’ clash against Cook Islands, which they lost 26-14 behind closed doors.
Tamzin Renouf, who scored a try, Sinead Peach, Lacey Owen, Savannah Andrade, Emma Kershaw and Jasmine Bell all featured for England.
The Knights were taking part in a warm-up game ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on Tuesday when England take on Brazil at Headingley Stadium (2.30pm).
The Valkyrie players, who played a pivotal role in the team’s successes last season, all started the match.
England will be hoping to better their returns at the World Cup this year, a competition in which they have placed no higher than the semi-finals before.
Also in Group ‘A’, alongside England, are Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea.
England will take on Canada at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium on Saturday, November 5 (12pm) before finishing off their group stage matches with a clash against Papua New Guinea at Headingley on Wednesday, November 9 (7.30pm).
