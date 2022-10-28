JOHN ASKEY has revealed that it will “probably be January” before York City winger Nathan Thomas is fully fit.

York completed the acquisition of Thomas earlier this month on a contract that, at least initially, will keep him with City until January.

The 28-year-old had been training with the Minstermen for over a month before signing with the club, having last played for Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

An injury Thomas picked up at the then-Scottish Premiership club saw him absent from football for 18 months.

Since joining York, Thomas has made two appearances from the bench in the Vanarama National League and has shown, in glimpses, the quality he possesses.

The winger was instrumental in the Minstermen’s equaliser against Dagenham and Redbridge earlier this month.

“Nathan is a gradual thing,” noted City manager Askey. “Obviously he’s been out for a long time and he’ll probably take longer to come back than Michael Duckworth and Paddy McLaughlin.

“He’s just got to keep working hard and we can keep using him if we feel as though we need him. But it’ll probably be January before he’s fully fit.”

The winger featured in City’s 2-0 loss to Whitby Town on Wednesday in the second round of the North Riding Senior Cup, a game in which Paddy McLaughlin and Michael Duckworth also featured, ahead of York’s clash with Southend United on Saturday (3pm).

The game comes after City’s 1-1 draw with Chesterfield in mid-week, prior to which Askey had emphasised that his players must have belief in themselves.

“I think you could see it as the game went on, they started to realise that they’re more than capable,” he stated.

“After a game like that, it should only give them confidence in their own ability and give them belief.

"Every game is different, Southend are coming to us and I don’t think they’ve lost in six or seven games. It’s another big team for the league we’re in.

“(The National League) has gradually gotten harder and harder. It’s not so long ago that Southend were in the Championship.

“There’s a lot of big clubs in the National League now and it’s getting harder. They’re paying big money for the league that they’re in and it’s hard to compete, but we are doing.

“Southend will be another test, but every game in this league now is a tough game.”