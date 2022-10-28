MITCH HANCOX has insisted that York City are “a little bit disappointed” at their position in the Vanarama National League.

After 16 games of the season in the fifth-tier, York are placed ninth with 23 points, just one point away from the play-off places.

They have played a game in hand on every team in the league excluding Dagenham and Redbridge, after the two sides drew earlier this month.

Their loss to Aldershot Town last weekend saw them slip out of the play-off places.

“I think, if I’m brutally honest, we’re a little bit disappointed,” insisted Hancox. “I think in games we’ve probably dropped points where we thought we could have collected more.

“But if you’d have said from the end of last season with the success we had that we’d be where we are now, you’d probably take it because not many people expected us to be where we are.

“We just need to quietly go about our business and keep trying to climb the table and finish as high as we can.”

Hancox started in the opening nine games of the season for York, but was forced from the pitch with injury at the beginning of the second half against Scunthorpe United.

After missing the Notts County game, Hancox has returned to the first team but has more often appeared as a substitute.

Against Bury AFC and Chesterfield, who City drew 1-1 with in mid-week, the 28-year-old scored after being brought on from the bench.

“I picked up that injury at Scunthorpe which set me back a little bit,” reflected Hancox.

“But I’m one of them where I won’t moan, I’ll just get on with it. I’ll always make sure I’m ready to play and then when I get that opportunity, it’s down to me.

“I’m patient and when I’m called upon, whether it’s coming off the bench or starting the game, I’ll make sure I give my all.

“We’ve got a good group. One thing that’s good about us is, if someone’s out, you’ve got someone who is going to step in and be ready for it.

“You’re constantly on your toes. It doesn’t matter if you have a bad game or a good game, you’ve got to make sure you’re at it because you’ve got someone who is coming to take your place.

“All the shirts are up for grabs and hopefully now we can go on a little run.”

City will take on Southend United tomorrow afternoon (3pm), who are just one place ahead of the Minstermen. Though level on points, Southend have played a game less.

“We haven’t (previewed) them yet, but we know they’ve won their last five or so,” said Hancox. “They’re a good side, they’re a big club.

“It’s one of the scalps in the league that you want to take and obviously being on our home patch, you want to come away with three points.

“I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can get three points.

“The crowd the other night (against Chesterfield) was fantastic. I don’t think we’ve had one home game where the crowd’s not been behind us.

“The lads need it, it’s brilliant. Sometimes if the game’s not going your way, you need that little buzz off the crowd to get you going, then we kick on.

“I like to think, especially when we play the bigger teams in the league, we’ve always done well. Hopefully we can do well (against Southend).”