JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City’s 1-1 draw with Chesterfield “shows that we’re doing okay, but we need to do better.”

York battled out a draw with Chesterfield in what was a feisty affair at the LNER Community Stadium.

City came away with the point that they deserved, though they could have ended the game as winners if Manny Duku’s chances had beaten Ross Fitzsimons.

Jeff King’s ninth-minute free-kick was cancelled out by Mitch Hancox’s equaliser, that was scored with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

“It’s just gone in the corner,” noted City manager Askey on the Chesterfield set piece. "I was more disappointed in the lead up to it rather than the free-kick.

“We shouldn’t allow teams, early on, to get free-kicks around the box. We were too deep on the initial free-kick they had and it cost us.

“We’re looking to get three points at home. It just shows that we’re doing okay, but we need to do better.

“I think one or two need to have a little bit more belief, because once we start to show that belief, which happened in the second half, we look a different team.

“I thought the first half, we perhaps showed them a little bit too much respect and we didn’t get the tempo of the game going.

“Having said that, they’ve scored off a free-kick. I’m pleased overall that we’re competing with teams like this, but disappointed that we haven’t come away with three points.”

There were several instances in which York felt they should have received reward, such as when Lenell John-Lewis went down on the box on the cusp of half-time.

Despite outcry from City and their supporters, no penalty was awarded.

“I thought there were one or two decisions that we didn’t get. Luke (James) was pushed and pulled no end of times and didn’t get it,” reflected Askey.

“Whether it’s me being biased, I don’t know, but we don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green at the moment, but hopefully it evens itself out over the season.

“I was just really pleased at the end. We could have had another couple (of goals).”

The Minstermen win was done without winger Alex Hurst, who was absent after being dismissed for a tackle on Frank Vincent in City’s 2-1 loss to Aldershot Town on Saturday.

When asked if the club had appealed Hurst’s sending off, Askey replied: “We have and unbelievably, he’s got three matches.

“If you watch the footage, I’m sure most people would agree that it wasn’t a sending off. It’s a question whether it’s a booking.

“There’s no disadvantage (for losing an appeal), other than we have to pay money to appeal. It just becomes farcical when they do that and that’s why you get annoyed.

“Everybody can see that Alex hasn’t got in to hurt anybody, he hasn’t put his foot up, he’s gone across the man and caught him with his back thigh and there was no danger to the player.

“There was more danger to Alex. If that’s a sending off, then we should all pack in really.”