YORK City earned a deserved point against Chesterfield, drawing 1-1 in a feisty affair at the LNER Community Stadium.

Jeff King’s free-kick opened the scoring just nine minutes in, his curling effort beating York goalkeeper Ethan Ross and giving Chesterfield the lead.

City were slow to open the match, not creating a great deal in the first half-hour. They showed improvement to end the period and looked a different team in the second 45 minutes.

The Minstermen defended well, pressed intently and consistently moved forward after the break and soon netted their deserved equaliser.

Former Chesterfield defender Alex Whittle's cross was a perfect delivery for Mitch Hancox, who scored with just over 10 minutes remaining.

York could well have come away with the win. Manny Duku had two opportunities to score in stoppage time and from City's goal it looked like, if anyone was going to score, it’d be them.

City were aiming for a swift return to form after enduring a 2-1 loss to Aldershot Town, away at the EBB Stadium, in their last outing.

Manager John Askey was already expected to make at least a solitary change to his side, given Alex Hurst’s suspension.

The winger was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Frank Vincent late in the first half against Aldershot. In his place against Chesterfield, Luke James was named to the starting 11.

Elsewhere in the side, midfielder Olly Dyson made a return to the team, taking the place of Mitch Hancox who dropped to the bench.

Dyson was absent from the squad against Town after suffering a bruised toe, which first-team coach Kingsley James noted was at risk of infection if not treated correctly.

York started the game brightly, with full-back Ryan Fallowfield heavily involved in City’s early build-up play.

The defender fired two dangerous crosses into the Chesterfield box, but was unsuccessful in finding a teammate.

The Spireites looked to break forward after absorbing the early City pressure and earned a free-kick on the edge of the box after a foul from Maxim Kouogun.

King stood over it for the visitors and his effort snuck through the Minstermen’s wall, dipping into the bottom-right corner and beating Ethan Ross to give Chesterfield the lead.

City looked to respond quickly. James did well to keep a long ball forward in play, ultimately earning a corner that, unfortunately for York, came to nothing.

The Minstermen struggled to create much within the opening half-hour. Their visitors did well to press them back or force them into clearing the ball.

York, however, looked a far stronger threat in the final 15 minutes of the first half. A brilliant passing move saw the ball worked from Fallowfield to Kouhyar, courtesy of play from Dan Pybus and Dyson.

The winger darted inside, beating his marker and thrashed a shot towards goal from range. Ross Fitzsimons was beaten, but the effort fizzed just past the far post.

City once again looked to breach the Chesterfield defence within the half’s closing moments. Pybus picked out Kouhyar on the left, who in turn crossed towards James.

The forward’s header was looping, but dropped kindly for Dyson. The midfielder forced a corner which, unfortunately for York, came to nothing.

York held Chesterfield to minimal chances in those final moments of the half, their best effort a shot from King in stoppage time that sailed well over the crossbar.

On the cusp of half-time, John-Lewis was seemingly pushed down in the box by a Chesterfield defender.

Despite outcry for a penalty, referee Scott Jackson waved it away.

The second half started at a much slower tempo than the first. Both sides were battling for control of the game, with neither able to gain it in the opening stages.

York ranged forward soon enough after Sam Sanders recovered the ball, playing Dyson through. The midfielder went for goal from range, but could only fire well wide of the mark.

Just seconds later, Chesterfield came at York, finding King on the right. He played a brilliant, drilled cross into the box towards Kabongo Tshimanga but he could not get on the end of it.

From there, the Minstermen grew into the match even further, yet they were still unsuccessful in scoring.

Hancox was introduced with under 20 minutes to play, his energy making a noticeable impact on the tiring Spirities defence.

Ranging forward once again, the ball came to Whittle on the left. He fired an inch-perfect cross into the box where Hancox was waiting.

Hancox made no mistake, converting the chance and levelling the score, bringing City back into it.

City came close to doubling their tally in stoppage time through fellow substitute Duku. He first saw a shot from close-range saved by Fitzsimons.

Just seconds later, Duku unleashed a strike from range that was denied only by a brilliant Fitzsimons save.

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, King, Williams, Grimes (C), Horton, Oldaker, Jones, Banks (Whelan 65’), Uchegbulam (Dobra 70’), Asante (Mandeville 70’), Tshimanga

Unused subs: Cook, Cooper

Goals: King (9’)

Yellow cards: King (67’)

York City: Ross, 6, Fallowfield, 7, Kouogun, 7, Sanders, 7, Whittle, 8, Pybus, 7, Mafuta, 7, Dyson, 7 (Hancox 72’, 7), Kouhyar, 8, John-Lewis (C), 7,(Duku 77’, 7), James, 7 (Thomas 72’, 6)

Unused subs: Whitley, Kerr

Goals:Hancox (79’)

Yellow cards: Mafuta (38’)

York City's star man: Maziar Kouhyar, but they were all brilliant. Kouhyar was the creative spark that he always is, dancing around Chesterfield defenders throughout the match. Both full-backs were also stellar, ranging up and down the wings.

Stats for York City vs Chesterfield:

Shots (on target): 8 (4) | 5 (1)

Corners: 4 | 4

Fouls committed: 10 | 9

Offsides: 2 | 0

Attendance: 6,325

Referee: Scott Jackson