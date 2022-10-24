YORK Shamrocks and the York Irish Association have announced an event with former York City goalkeeper Dean Kiely.
The occasion will take place at Carlton Tavern on Saturday, November 26. Doors will open at 6pm with the event due to start at 7.30pm.
Tickets will cost £15 and will soon be available via Eventbrite. The night will also have a raffle and an auction of sporting memorabilia.
After a brief loan from Coventry City, Kiely joined York permanently in 1990, when they were in Division Four, which is now the Sky Bet League Two.
Kiely made 210 appearances for City over a six-year spell, helping them win promotion to Division Two, now the Championship and featured in their famous 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup.
The now 52-year-old left the Minstermen for Bury and went on to make 11 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, debuting for the country in 1999.
