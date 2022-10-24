YORK Knights half-back Brendan O’Hagan started for the Republic of Ireland in their 32-14 loss to Lebanon in the World Cup.

O’Hagan was unsuccessful in continuing his scoring form, having notched a try in Ireland’s 48-2 win over Jamaica at Headingley Stadium earlier this month.

The Group ‘C’ clash saw Lebanon take an early lead through tries from Reece Robinson, Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos.

Ireland found a response through Louis Senior, who notched a brace in the game.

His second try was improved by Ed Chamberlain, reducing the point deficit to just 10.

Though the Wolfhounds were motivated, they were ultimately beaten after Lebanon fired back with tries through Elie El-Zakhem and Abbas Miski.

The Cedars’ score was further assisted by Mitchell Moses, who kicked six goals in the match.

Chamberlain found a gap in Lebanon’s defence with just two minutes remaining, thundering down the wing for Ireland’s third try of the game.

Ronan Michael, despite being named in the 19-man preliminary squad for Ireland, did not feature in the match and so did not add to his five-caps, none of which were won at the World Cup.

Next up for Ireland is their final group game of the competition, where they will take on New Zealand on Friday (7.30pm).

Elsewhere in group ‘C’, Knights centre Jacob Ogden started for Jamaica as they lost 68-6 to New Zealand.

Ben Jones-Bishop scored the only try of the game for the Reggae Warriors, his score improved by Kieran Rush.

Despite their best efforts, Jamaica were buried under an avalanche of New Zealand tries, scored by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Peta Hiku, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris, Jeremy Marshall-King, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora and Brandon Smith.

Watene-Zelezniak notched four tries as Marshall-King and Smith each scored a brace.

The win means that, from two games, Jamaica are bottom of the group with zero points.

Their final game is against Lebanon, which will be played on Sunday (12pm).

Meanwhile, Jack Teanby started for Scotland as they were thrashed 84-0 by Australia, effectively ending their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Josh Addo-Carr scored four as Campbell Graham notched a hat-trick for Australia. Elsewhere, Jack Wighton, Angus Crichton and Nathan Cleary added to their total.

James Tedesco and Ben Hunt crossed in the second half, as did Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo.

Scotland’s final group game will be played on Saturday, when they take on Fiji (5pm). Only a win will give them even the slightest chance of progressing out of group ‘B’.

Meanwhile, Valkyrie centre Bettie Lambert has been named in John Whalley’s Ireland squad to face Canada Ravens on Thursday (2pm).

In what will be a warm-up game ahead of the women’s World Cup, which will commence on November 1, Lambert has been included as one of the 18 players in the squad.