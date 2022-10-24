YORK City Ladies have announced that they will play at the LNER Community Stadium for the second time this season, taking on Norton and Stockton in December.

York will host Norton on Sunday, December 11 in the FA Women’s National League.

City made their LNER debut last week, drawing with Leeds United Women in front of 2,280 supporters.

Jess Holder’s goal saw the Minsterbelles take the lead in the second half, but Abbey Brown found an equaliser for Leeds just five minutes later.

Elsewhere, City continued their historic run by reaching the first round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup for the first time after beating Ponteland United 3-1 at home.

A brace from Alice Hughes, who scored a goal in each half, alongside a late strike from Holder was enough for City to advance, despite Ponteland’s goal.

York started the game well and carved out their first chance after what was a relatively even opening period.

Nikki Brown fired a shot into the side netting and just seconds later, the ball fell to Hughes who thrashed home an effort.

Both Hughes and Brown came close once again in the first half, but were denied by a brilliant double save.

Moments into the second half, the Minsterbelles doubled their advantage when Hughes profited from a perfectly placed through ball from Teagan Sorokan.

Ponteland pulled a goal back just five minutes after City’s second, but York did well to maintain their lead throughout the second half.

As the game entered its final stages, the ball was crossed in towards Holder who, having come on as a substitute, headed beyond the Ponteland shot-stopper.

City have been drawn against Cheadle Town Stingers in the first round and the game will be played on Tuesday, November 13.

Next up for the Minsterbelles is a clash with Middlesbrough Women away from home on Sunday (2pm).