TADCASTER Albion remain the only winless team in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east after a 4-0 loss to Lincoln away from home.

The loss means that, after 14 games, Tadcaster sit 19th with six draws and eight defeats. They are level on points with bottom-placed Grimsby Borough, who have three games in hand on Albion.

Nathan Valentine, Scott Smith and the debuting Rob Guilfoyle were drafted into the starting 11 for Tadcaster, who made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Long Eaton United in mid-week.

Both teams saw attempts on goal blocked within the opening minute. Matthew Cotton saw a shot denied by Dan Hartley from which Albion countered, but Guilfoyle's strike was charged down.

Taddy’s best effort in the first half came when Cole Roberts played Lewis Hey through on goal, who could only lift his shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

The hosts soon began to threaten, Max Culverwell being forced into a save by Shane Clarke’s header.

A strong first half was followed by a poor start to the second, when Valentine was sent off for a second yellow card.

Only moments later, Lincoln were awarded a penalty that Cotton converted to give the hosts the lead.

The Brewers looked for a way back into the game, but were caught out by a Lincoln fast break that saw Jake Park drill a shot into the bottom corner.

Andy Janssen and Josh Parker scored within two minutes of each other for Lincoln’s third and fourth goals to guarantee the three points.

Next up for Tadcaster is a game against Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday, November 5 (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the second round of the FA Vase, Selby Town were beaten 5-4 by Barnoldswick away from home in a nine-goal thriller.

James Danny was brought into the starting 11 in place of Chris Murray as Ryan Cooper made just one change to the side that faced Harrogate Rail last week.

An early set piece from the hosts was fired into the box. An awkward bounce saw Conor Qualter turn the ball into his own net as Barnoldswick took the lead.

Despite conceding, Selby ventured forward well. Dan Davison played in Liam Flanagan who swiftly levelled the game.

Ryan Gothard scored Town’s second on the half-hour mark, but did so after a quick flurry from Barnoldswick saw them score twice within five minutes.

The hosts added a fourth to their tally before half-time, but the Robins came out firing in the second half.

Within the opening stages, Barnoldswick were reduced to 10 men from which Selby capitalised. Qualter netted a strong effort to make it 4-3.

Just a minute later, Matty Turnbull levelled the game. Deep into added time however, Barnoldswick forged an opportunity and scored with just seconds remaining in the game.

Next up for Selby is a return to the Toolstation Northern Counties east as they take on Wakefield AFC at home tomorrow (7.45pm).

Elsewhere, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Sunderland RCA.

Jordan Lavery opened the scoring in the game for Sunderland, who took the lead just moments before half-time.

In the second half, Pickering came out firing and Jamie Poole netted the equaliser within the opening minutes before Harry Jessop scored the winner with less than 15 minutes to go.

The Pikes climbed to 17th in the table, two points above Penrith who have a game in hand on Pickering.

Next up for the Pikes is a game against Guisborough Town at home on Saturday (3pm).