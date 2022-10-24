YORK City were beaten 2-1 by Aldershot Town away from home at the EBB Stadium in the Vanarama National League.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City's poor form against lower-ranked teams continues

Within their last 10 games, City have faced five teams towards the bottom of the National League.

Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United, FC Halifax Town, Torquay United and Aldershot Town are all within the bottom eight and were so when they faced York.

The Minstermen have, from an available 15 points against those sides, picked up just seven.

It is a run of form that needs to improve, City manager John Askey having noted numerous times that his side can not afford to be complacent against the lower-placed teams in the league.

That being said, against the stronger teams such as Dagenham and Redbridge, Solihull Moors and Bromley, City have produced brilliant performances.

It would be hoped that such form soon translates to games against the poorer sides in the fifth-tier.

2. City continue to show resolve

A loss against Aldershot Town, who were placed 22nd before the game, is hardly ideal on paper.

It must be considered, however, that for around 60 minutes of the game as well as stoppage time, York were playing with 10 men.

Alex Hurst was dismissed late in the first half after a tackle on Frank Vincent, the winger having caught the player when aiming to retrieve the ball.

Down a man, away from home no less, City showed exceptional resolve to open the second half.

Hurst had been the spark for many attacking moves for the Minstermen, but his departure was not something that the team allowed to affect them.

York battled on and found an equaliser through Lenell John-Lewis, a merit for their impressive reaction to Hurst's dismissal.

3. John-Lewis' scoring form on the road continues

John-Lewis joined York permanently in the summer after a successful loan spell to close out the 2021/22 season.

In the absence of club captain Paddy McLaughlin, he has worn the armband for the entirety of the campaign thus far.

The striker netted his seventh goal of the season against Aldershot, continuing his run of goals away from home.

John-Lewis has scored against Maidstone United, Solihull, Yeovil, Scunthorpe, Barnet and Aldershot, notching a brace in City's 5-0 thrashing of Barnet at the start of the month.

The 33-year-old is yet to score at the LNER Community Stadium, something he will no doubt hope to rectify. His goals on the road, however, continue to be a positive for City.

4. Kouhyar can still make a difference

Maziar Kouhyar has spent much of the campaign so far playing in a more central position due to City being deployed in a five-at-the-back formation, with a wing-back either side of the three central defenders.

Since Fraser Kerr picked up a knock against Halifax, he has been absent from the team which, combined with Adam Crookes' injury, has seen Askey revert to a back four.

In such a set up, Kouhyar has once more been played on the wing and against Aldershot, he again demonstrated just how impressive he is in that position.

It was Kouhyar that created John-Lewis' goal, dancing through and around a number of Town defenders before playing the ball across the box. It was a dazzling run and one the Shots backline could not contain.

5. City's midfield has strength in depth

Olly Dyson has been a revelation since being moved into central midfield at the start of the season. City's number eight has offered a brilliant energy in both ranging forward and tracking back.

Dyson did not play in the loss to Aldershot, having suffered a bruised toe in the build-up to the game. Regardless, York showcased that they have strength in their midfield depth.

Gus Mafuta, Mitch Hancox and Dan Pybus offered City a balance in the middle. Though the absence of Dyson was noticeable, the trio successfully showcased that the Minstermen can still break from midfield through others.