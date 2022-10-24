A YORK football club has threatened to take action against fans after reports of racist and homophobic chants at a game.

York City Football Club say they have a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to any form of discrimination and were disappointed to hear about a fan’s claim on social media of racist and homophobic chants from supporters against Aldershot Town on Saturday (October 22).

The club has said it won’t hesitate to involve the police, should evidence come to light, and life banning orders could be another sanction.

York were beaten 2-1 by Aldershot away at the EBB Stadium in the Vanarama National League.

They played much of the match with two men after Alex Hurst’s first-half sending off and were ultimately beaten, despite Lenell John-Lewis’ equalising goal.

No mention was made of any chanting during the match, but after the game, City fan Joel Stern Tweeted: “The biggest disappointment today was the racist and homophobic chanting from a couple of idiots in the York City end. Thought we were better than that?!?!?”

A response to the tweet from the Minstermen read: “We are disappointed to hear of this from our fans.

“The club would like to remind supporters of our zero tolerance to any kind of discrimination.

“If we gather evidence, we will have no hesitation in reporting it to the police and consider life banning orders.”

Last month, John-Lewis was the victim of racist chants in City’s 1-0 win away at Yeovil Town.

The Football Association and police investigated, but the inquiries were ultimately ended earlier this month.