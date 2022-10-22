JOHN ASKEY has insisted that, though “disappointed” at York City’s Alex Hurst sending off, “the refereeing at times is not always the best.”

York were beaten 2-1 at the EBB Stadium by Aldershot Town. Tyler Cordner’s opening goal was cancelled out by Lenell John-Lewis’ equaliser on the hour mark, but Tommy Willard’s strike was enough for Aldershot to come away with three points.

City spent much of the match playing with 10 men after Alex Hurst was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Frank Vincent.

Hurst’s dismissal came with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. The winger had been City’s main outlet for much of the game’s opening.

“The first goal was disappointing from the corner, (especially) when we work on things,” reflected Askey.

“If Alex (Hurst) had stayed on the post, he would have just cleared it but for some reason he came off the post.

“Then you’re thinking, ‘we’re starting to get a little bit of time on the ball,’ we played some reasonable football and then the referee does what he does.

“I don’t think it was a sending off, I think Alex played the ball too far and he’s trying to get the ball back and he’s caught the player with his thigh.

“He’s not gone over the top of the ball, or been dangerous. Their player’s laid on the floor, pretending he’s hurt and he got up straight away once the referee gave the decision.

“I’m disappointed in the decision, but we know that the refereeing at times is not always the best so you have to get on with it.

“For the players to get themselves back in it at 1-1, it was bitterly disappointing to concede with ten minutes to go.

“Alex is just stretching. All it is, is two players coming together and it’s a foul, it’s no more than a foul.”

John-Lewis’ equaliser offered promise and was a just reward for City, who started the second half strong.

“To come away from home and get a point, playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, would have been a great result,” insisted City manager Askey. “But it wasn’t to be, so we have to move on.

“It’s a really important period now, October, November. This is when you’ve got to dig in and fight if you want to be at the right end of the table, and we’re well aware of that.”