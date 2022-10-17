YORK City have been drawn to face Shrewsbury Town away from home in the first round of the FA Cup.
York advanced in the competition after beating Bury AFC on the road in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday.
City will travel to New Meadow for the clash next month, with the game to be played between Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7.
Shrewsbury are yet to play in the FA Cup this season. As a Sky Bet League One club, they have entered the competition at the first round.
Town are currently eighth in League One, having picked up 21 points from their opening 14 games under manager Steve Cotterill.
