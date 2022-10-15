JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City being in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup is “all that matters.”

York advanced to the first round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Bury AFC at the Neuven Stadium.

Goals from Olly Dyson and Mitch Hancox either side of Lewis Gilboy equaliser ensured the win for City.

“It was really tough. We were fortunate in the end to come through it, but we have,” reflected City manager Askey.

“Games like that, it’s not about ability, it’s about your temperament and that’s what it comes down to.

“Once you get into a bit of a scrap, then people lose their heads and they stop playing, and we stopped playing.

“I don’t think we played out once from the back in the second half, we kept shouting on, but it didn’t seem to register for whatever reason.

“But no, everybody will forget this game when we’re drawn in the next round and that’s all that matters.

“I think Notts County lost today, and Bromley (and Scunthorpe). It just shows that it happens and that’s why the cup is so good. We move on.”

After scoring through Dyson just eight minutes in, City were unfortunate to not score again.

Dyson was denied a brace by the offside flag and just a minute later, Manny Duku thrashed an effort against the crossbar.

“At that stage, every time we went forward, it looked like we were going to score. Manny should score,” noted Askey.

“I don’t think he’s even looked, he’s just smashed it instead of taking his time and placing it into the corner.

“If he does that, it’s a different game, but it wasn’t. I’m just pleased to see that we’ve gone through.

For much of the second half, Bury were the dominant team and Gilboy's goal was a just reward for their efforts.

“We had a warning sign just before when it was given offside. The warning signs were there," said Askey.

“Obviously, we made changes and Nathan Thomas put a good ball through for Mitch (Hancox), so that little bit of quality got us a win in the end.”

The first round draw of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, where York will find out their opponent.

“Anybody at home and if they’re in a lower league than us, then even better,” said Askey, when asked who he wanted his opponent to be.

“It’s just nice to watch on the telly or listen on the radio to who we get next.

“There’s still an excitement there when you’re in the FA Cup.”