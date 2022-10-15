YORK City advanced to the first round of the Emirates FA Cup after a 2-1 win against Bury AFC away from home.

Olly Dyson opened the scoring for York just eight minutes into the game and City had numerous opportunities to extend their lead before half-time.

Dyson thought he’d doubled his tally but his effort was ruled out for offside, just one minute before a Manny Duku strike hit the crossbar.

Bury grew steadily into the game and with just under 20 minutes remaining in the second half, Lewis Gilboy scored a deserved equaliser.

City, though, persevered after what had been a tough second half against the lowest ranked team remaining in the competition, with Bury competing in the North West Counties League premier division.

With under five minutes left, Mitch Hancox slotted an effort beyond Jack Atkinson, his first goal of the season.

Often, the FA Cup offers a chance to rotate the first-team squad, however slightly, given it’s a break from league action.

York were no different as captain Lenell John-Lewis, Maziar Kouhyar and Dan Pybus began the game on the bench.

In their place started Duku, Luke James and Hancox, the latter inheriting the captaincy for the afternoon.

Also on the bench, for the first time this season, was Paddy McLaughlin, marking his first appearance in any capacity this term having spent the campaign so far battling a hip injury.

City started the game brightly when Hancox, playing in central midfield, forced Bury goalkeeper Atkinson into an early save.

Only seconds later, the visiting Minstermen won a free-kick that was swung into the box.

Though both James and Gus Mafuta went for it, neither could get a solid connection and the danger was cleared.

From a corner for Bury, the ball came to Niall Cummin who forged the home side’s first chance of the game.

He could only blaze a shot over the bar from 20-yards out, however.

With the possession theirs, City fired a pass forward from their backline that found James on the right wing.

James thundered down the flank to reach the ball. It was a pass that Atkinson could have intercepted, but the goalkeeper hesitated and remained on his line.

The York attacker fizzed a cross into the area that found Dyson, who drilled a shot towards goal and gave City the lead.

York remained on the front foot after scoring, with Dyson at the centre of a move down the right.

His cross found the head of Hancox, but the stand-in captain could only head over the crossbar.

City were agonisingly close to doubling their lead after just over 20 minutes had been played.

Dyson created a chance with a through ball forward that reached Duku, who was charging towards goal.

The 29-year-old unleashed a shot and though it beat Atkinson, his effort thrashed off the bar and rebounded away.

Bury struggled to create much against York, particularly in the opening stages of the match.

City’s press and consistent want to move forward stifled many of the host’s efforts to break the Minstermen down.

With mere moments remaining in the half, the ball came to Comber who shot from range, striking the bar from around 35-yards out.

In the final minute of the first period, Bury won a free-kick in the York half. Comber stepped forward and sent a curling strike towards goal. He was denied only by a brilliant stop from Ethan Ross.

Harry Brazel thought he had equalised for Bury when he bundled the ball beyond Ross from a cross, but the offside flag was raised.

The Shakers maintained their pressure and soon enough notched their equaliser, which was thoroughly deserved.

The ball fell to Gilboy on the edge of the box and his bouncing volley beat City shot-stopper Ross, levelling the game.

After conceding, City began to look like a side more akin to their first-half display. Substitute John-Lewis muscled through the Bury defence to latch onto a pass forward.

He charged ahead and unleashed a shot that fizzed just wide of the far post.

Though they certainly held a more defensive shape after equalising, Bury still ranged forward and a cross from the right wing was just inches from finding Gilboy.

City notched the winner with less than five minutes to go. A nice passing move found Nathan Thomas on the left, who played through Hancox.

The 28-year-old slotted a strike beyond Atkinson, his first goal of the season, in front of the travelling York fans and secured the Minstermen’s passage through to the first round.

Bury: Atkinson, Williams, Kenny, Rowney, Moore (C), Cummins, Gilboy, Holt (Deru 63’), Wharton, Brazel, Comber

Unused subs: McWilliam, Harrison, Egan, O'Brien, Krakue, Smith

Goals: Gilboy (73’)

Yellow cards: Comber (54’), Brazel (56’), Rowney (60’)

York City: Ross, 6, Fallowfield, 6, Kouogun, 6, Sanders, 6, Whittle, 6, Mafuta, 6, Dyson, 7, Hancox (C), 7, Hurst, 6 (Thomas 68’, 6), Duku, 6 (John-Lewis 61’, 6), James, 6 (Kouhyar 79’, 5)

Unused subs: Whitley, Pybus, McLaughlin

York City star man: Olly Dyson. The midfielder had a solid game and his goal was a fair merit for his performance.

Goals: Dyson (8’), Hancox (86’)

Yellows: Hurst (48’), Kouogun (57’), Hancox (87’)

Attendance: 2,069

Referee: Elliott Swallow

Stats for Bury v. York:

Shots (on target): 9 (3) | 8 (3)

Fouls committed: 9 | 7

Corners: 4 | 1

Offsides: 2 | 3