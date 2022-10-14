JOHN ASKEY has noted that York City centre-back Fraser Kerr will “probably go on the bench” for their clash against Bury.

York travel to Bury tomorrow (3pm) for their first FA Cup game of the season, entering the competition at the fourth-qualifying round.

It could offer a chance for City manager Askey to rotate his side slightly, given it is a game away from the Vanarama National League and it is against the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup.

The Shakers currently compete in the North West Counties League premier division.

Kerr has missed City’s last two games against Torquay United and Dagenham and Redbridge after picking up a knock against FC Halifax Town.

“Fraser is doing okay, he was running (on Friday) so he’s in contention, he’ll probably go on the bench tomorrow,” noted Askey.

Though many of the Minstermen’s injuries have healed, they are still without Paddy McLaughlin, Michael Duckworth and Adam Crookes.

McLaughlin is yet to play this season due to a hip injury, whereas Duckworth and Crookes have been absent since picking up injuries against Woking and Maidstone United respectively.

Now, however, McLaughlin and Duckworth are set to return to full training shortly as Crookes continues to progress well.

“They’re both back in,” enthused Askey. “They start fully training on Monday, so it’ll be good to get them back.

“Adam Crookes has started running on the training ground, so although he’ll be long term still, it’s nice to see him back.”