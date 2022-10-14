A YORK RLFC Knights trio have received their international squad numbers for the World Cup.

Knights duo Ronan Michael and Brendan O’Hagan have been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

The Wolfhounds will begin their competition on Sunday in Group ‘C’ when they take on Jamaica (5pm).

Following that, Ireland will play Lebanon and New Zealand on Sunday, October 23 (2.30pm) and Friday, October 28 (7.30pm) respectively.

Michael has been handed the number 21 ahead of what will be his first ever World Cup. The prop will be looking to add to the five caps he has already accumulated.

O’Hagan, meanwhile, has been given the number 16. He is yet to make an appearance for his national side.

Elsewhere, Jack Teanby has received the number 19 shirt for Scotland ahead of the World Cup.

Teanby has made one appearance for Scotland so far, the 26-year-old having debuted last year.

The prop could add to his caps as the Bravehearts will take on Italy on Sunday (2.30pm), Australia on Friday, October 21 (7.30pm) and Fiji on Saturday, October 29 (5pm) in Group ‘B’.