YORK City defender Jonny Haase has joined Toolstation Northern Counties East premier division side Eccleshill United on loan.
Haase has previously spent time on loan at Guiseley this season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division.
Prior to the start of the 2022/23 season, Haase signed a contract extension with the Minstermen and signed his first professional contract with the club a season prior.
