YORK City Knights and Knights Ladies will now be known as ‘York RLFC’, with the men’s team to be called the Knights and the women’s side to be called the Valkyrie.

A rebrand has been made ahead of the 2023 season, in which the Knights will compete in the Betfred Championship and the Valkyrie will play in the Betfred Women’s Super League.

Spurred by the Heritage Project earlier this calendar year, York’s rebrand will seek to “capitalise further on over 150 years of history of rugby league throughout the city.”

York’s leading rugby club were, from their foundation in 1868 up until 1989, known simply as ‘York.’

From 1989-1996, they were called ‘Ryedale-York’ and from the mid-90s until their dissolution in 2002, they were called the ‘York Wasps.’

After the original club folded, the Knights were established to take their place and played their first season in 2003.

The Ladies team, to be known now as Valkyrie, were founding members of the Women’s Super League, which was formed in 2017 and have used the same title throughout their history.

“I’m really excited for this rebrand of York RLFC and how it will help us grow into the future,” enthused York chairman Clint Goodchild.

“Over the course of my first season with the club, I have been privileged enough to meet a number of our former players, all of whom have contributed massively to the history of rugby league in this City.

“Our first-ever Heritage Weekend was the first move to realign ourselves with the history of the club prior to the reformation as the Knights and, moving forwards, everyone at York RLFC is looking forward to further strengthening that bond with our former players.

“Further to that, the rebrand also brings into play a new logo and name for our women’s team, who will now be known as ‘The Valkyrie.’

“In the same way we wouldn't ask our men to play for a team called the dames or princesses, we shouldn’t be asking our women to play for the Knights when there is no such thing as a female knight.

“The Valkyrie, in Nordic history, were female warriors who epitomised a number of attributes we have all seen present in our women’s team.

“I know from speaking with the women’s team that they are excited to have their own identity moving forward.

“The new look future-proofs the club in this digital age. I am excited to release the new kits to our fanbase later in pre-season.

“I’m looking forward to the 2023 season, one where we are all keen to see the Knights and Valkyrie take to the field of battle.”

Valkyrie director of rugby Lindsay Anfield enthused her joy at York’s women’s team having their own identity, one that emphasises the equality of the sides.

“I like the similarity between the two and it shows the equality between the two teams," she said.

“I love the identity for both teams and it’s great to have our own. The Knights was a great brand to play under but this is a great way to support our women’s team with their own identity.

“I know that the girls will be proud to represent the Valkyrie and it makes next year all the more special, knowing it’s our first under that brand.

“One thing that comes to mind, especially through discussions with people at the Club, is that any female from any race or culture can see themselves in the Valkyrie logo. That can only help strengthen our appeal.

“It would be great to cap that off with another big year for the team and I know all the players will be doing their utmost to perform to a high level every week.”