YORK City Knights are set to compete under a new league structure from 2025 following “strong support” from Rugby Football League members towards the proposed changes from IMG.

Following the support offered, the sport’s executive will now work with IMG in refining the details of the recommendations, which will include appropriate discussions with clubs and stakeholders.

Changes proposed include the organisation of clubs from category ‘A’ to category ‘C’. Clubs ranked as category ‘A’ will be guaranteed a spot in the Betfred Super League.

Clubs under the ‘B’ category, which would include York City Knights who currently compete in the Betfred Championship, would be reassessed annually.

The highest-ranking clubs within the ‘B’ category would go on to take the remaining spots in the top tier.

It is hoped that grading will begin, “on an illustrative basis,” at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Changes to the structure of the competition have been delayed until 2025.

Promotion between the second and third tier of rugby, the Championship and League One, would continue, with hopes that strong category ‘B’ clubs would increasingly fill the second tier.

Also proposed is the recommendation of a re-aligned calendar, one that would run more in line with the global game to allow a mid-season international in October as part of an international window.

IMG have proposed that the growth of the women’s and girl’s rugby game be targeted with an expansion strategy.

It has also been recommended that participation of clubs outside of the United Kingdom be capped with additional standards to support growth domestically.

Sky Sports and Rugby League Live have reported that 37 out of the 42 Rugby League clubs have backed IMG’s proposals, including all 12 clubs currently in the Super League.

York City Knights declined to reveal their voting position, when approached by The Press.