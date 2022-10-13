YORK City drew 1-1 with Dagenham and Redbridge in their mid-week Vanarama National League clash.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Nathan Thomas shone on his debut

Trailing by a goal with around 15 minutes of regular time remaining, Thomas was brought on for his debut in place of Gus Mafuta.

The former Sheffield United attacker, who had been without a club since his release from Hamilton Academical in mid-2021, did not have long to showcase his ability, but succeeded in making a strong impression.

Thomas starred on his first York appearance, his blistering pace and notable strength causing real issues for the Dagenham defence.

Through his efforts, City won the corner from which they scored, a goal they would not have notched were it not for the brilliant individual run that Thomas went on.

It was the 28-year-old that thundered down the right wing to fire the ball into the box. Dagenham failed to clear the danger and it soon fell to Sam Sanders who thrashed home the equalising goal.

2. City’s National League adaptation continues

Dagenham are a side that have been in the National League since 2016 and just last season they were one point away from reaching the play-offs.

The Daggers are an established team in the fifth-tier of English football, a stark contrast to the newly-promoted York side that they faced on Tuesday night.

In spite of their recent promotion and a new-look team, York proved that their adaptation to the National League is continuing.

City had the stronger start to the game yet still found themselves the first to concede. From there though, they continued to push on against Dagenham.

The Minstermen kept attacking, looking to break down a defence and goalkeeper that they had been struggling to beat for much of the game.

Sanders’ late equaliser ensured York came away from the match with a point, the least they deserved, while remaining seventh in the league table with 14 games played.

3. Clear progress from the FA Trophy tie

City and Dagenham last faced each other earlier this calendar year, in March, for an FA Trophy quarter-final tie that the Minstermen won.

It was York that advanced through a penalty shootout, but it was the Daggers that controlled the game in regular time.

Paul McCallum’s first-half opener was a slender lead, but one Dagenham seemed content to hold given City’s relatively mundane display, a result changed only by Clayton Donaldson’s 97th-minute penalty.

Seven months later in the National League and though the result was once again 1-1, City have clearly progressed.

York maintained a strong pressure on their visitors for much of the game and were so unfortunate to not score before they did.

4. Fallowfield growing as an attacking threat

York manager John Askey noted after the game that Ryan Fallowfield could have, or maybe should have, had a hat-trick against Dagenham.

Though a defender by trade, the right-back has so often this season for City been a credible attacking option.

Often, he has roamed up and down the right flank as a wing-back but against Dagenham he showed that, even in a back four, he will still look to charge forward.

Fallowfield missed three headers against the Daggers, but to even be in a position in the box to attack a cross like that is a clear indication that he is growing further as an attacking threat for York.

5. Mafuta is capable going forward

After enduring an unfortunate start at York due to injury, summer signing Mafuta has gone on to feature in City’s last five National League games.

A midfielder by trade, Mafuta has featured twice at centre-back already for the Minstermen and has been most often utilised as a defensive player when in midfield.

Against Dagenham, however, Mafuta played a more advanced role, ranging forward more frequently and showing he is capable when further up the pitch.