JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City centre-back Sam Sanders is getting “more and more confident” as the season goes on.

Sanders was partnered with Maxim Kouogun for York’s 1-1 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday, scoring the equaliser in the final 10 minutes of the match.

After featuring in pre-season, the defender was absent from the team for York’s games against Woking and Maidstone United to start the season and was an unused substitute in City’s 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors.

Sanders has gone on to feature in all of the Minstermen’s 11 games since then however, putting in solid displays as part of a back three or a back four depending on what system has been deployed.

“(Sanders) struggled in pre-season, he struggled to get into the starting 11,” noted City manager Askey. “He seemed to be lacking confidence for whatever reason.

“He’s gradually grown again, because he’s only 20, he’s young for a centre-back. But with every game, he seems to be getting more and more confident and getting stronger.

“He looks as though he could have a good career.”

Sanders’ goal against Dagenham was his second of the season, the defender having notched his first in the 5-0 thrashing of Barnet earlier this month.

The 20-year-old, who signed a two-year contract ahead of the new campaign following a successful loan spell from Nottingham Forest, has shown an increased composure when necessary in front of goal.

Though not the main task of a defender, Askey noted the importance of a centre-back that can successfully score when necessary.

“It makes a big difference at the end of the season if your centre-backs are getting seven or eight goals.

“If they can do that, then as I say, it can make a huge difference. Sam played well throughout the game (against Dagenham and Redbridge) and scoring a goal will increase his confidence.”