FORMER York City defender Lewis Cunningham has signed for Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

Cunningham has penned a one-year deal with Birmingham, with an option for a further year. He will play for their under-21s side.

City’s under-21s are currently eighth in Group ‘A’ of the Professional Development League Two.

"I’m absolutely over the moon to sign here, it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to get going,” enthused Cunningham.

"Everyone has been quality and has spoken well of the club and I’m so grateful to be here to keep learning.

"My number one goal now is to play in the first team. I want to make as many appearances as I can and that’s what I’m thinking about now.

"I’ve got short-term goals of getting training with them and then I want to push and make as many squads as I can – see where it takes me."

Cunningham's new side are managed by Steve Spooner. A midfielder in his playing career, Spooner spent two seasons at York after joining from Hereford United.

Between 1988 and 1990, he made 72 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

Cunningham signed for York ahead of last season from Doncaster Rovers after impressing during a trial period and featuring throughout pre-season.

Prior to arriving at the LNER Community Stadium, he played for Manchester City at the start of his career before moving to Barnsley and then Doncaster.

The 20-year-old was one of 14 players released by York at the end of last season, following their promotion to the Vanarama National League.