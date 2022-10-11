JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City are a club that “want to be back in league football.”

York drew 1-1 with Dagenham and Redbridge in their Tuesday night Vanarama National League clash.

Mo Sagaf’s first-half strike for Dagenham was cancelled out by Sam Sanders’ second goal of the season that came within the last 10 minutes of the match.

It was City’s final game before their first endeavour into the FA Cup this season. They will play Bury away from home on Saturday (3pm) in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

“If we don’t win, we don’t win,” said City manager Askey on the upcoming cup game. “It’s the FA Cup, it doesn’t make any difference other than financially to the football club.

“York City want to be back in league football, the FA Cup really doesn’t matter other than bringing money in.

“It gives us opportunities to change it up if we want to, but from a financial point of view, we’d like to go through.”

Against the Daggers, the Minstermen had a number of chances to score before they did.

Lenell John-Lewis and Ryan Fallowfield came close with headers throughout the game and a scramble in the box, that saw City produce three shots, somehow didn’t result in a goal.

“We didn’t take our chances. That one from a corner that didn’t go in, I think that was about three good opportunities to put that into the back of the net," reflected Askey.

“That was the story of the night really. Even Ryan at right-back could have had a hat-trick, or should have had a hat-trick.

“But I worry if we don’t make chances. If we play like that, then you know eventually things will go right for you.

“The pleasing thing was that there were a lot of good performances and we created a lot of chances.”

The draw also saw Nathan Thomas make his York debut. Though he only played for 15 minutes, he made a strong impression and was heavily influential in creating City’s goal.

“(Thomas) has got real quality and hopefully we can get him really fit and he can be a good player for us,” enthused Askey.

“He’s all power if you look at him. That’s why Sheffield United paid so much money for him.

“If we can get him going, we’ve got some good options out wide, we’ve got some good players.

“We need quality, you always trying to improve and if we can get him 100 per cent match fit, he can make another difference to us.”