FOUR York City Knights players featured for their country across the weekend.

York City Knights Ladies star Bettie Lambert started for the Republic of Ireland in their game against Wales at Energia Park, falling to a 44-4 defeat.

Tries from Charlie Mundy, Lauren Aitken, Molly Reardon, Amberley Ruck, Rosie Carr and Leanne Burnell, the latter duo each notching a brace, cancelled out Ali Coleman’s early try for Ireland.

The win saw Wales crowned winners of the Women’s European Rugby League Championship ‘B’ north.

Elsewhere, centre Jacob Ogden featured in Jamaica’s 28-12 loss to Cumbria at Derwent Park.

AJ Wallace gave Jamaica an early lead, but his try was soon cancelled out by Kyle Amor.

James Woodburn-Hall scored Jamaica’s second try of the match before Ryan Johnston notched Cumbria’s second try.

From there, Curtis Teare, Tee Ritson and Jake Carter all scored without reply for Cumbria as they cruised to a win.

Meanwhile, second-row Bailey Antrobus featured in Wales’ clash with Lebanon, which they lost 38-22 in Swinton.

Tries from Khaled Rajab and Jacob Kiraz cancelled out Anthony Walker’s early opener and further scores from Elie El-Zahkem, Michael Tannous and Josh Mansour gave Lebanon a 24-6 lead at half-time.

A rapid-fire brace from Curtis Davies brought Wales to within six points of Lebanon, but Tony Maroun soon crossed over in the corner to extend the lead.

Bilal Maarbani and Andrew Kazzi further added to the visitors’ score, either side of a Kyle Evans debut try.

Elsewhere, Jack Teanby started as an interchange as Scotland lost 28-4 to England Knights.

Kane Linnett scored Scotland’s first and only try of the game, but England surged ahead through a try from Jack Broadbent and four tries from Josh Thewlis.

Jez Litten notched a further try for England in the losing stages of the game in Scotland’s final match before their clash with Italy on Sunday in the World Cup.