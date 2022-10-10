JOHN ASKEY has insisted that “it's too early" to use the league table as an incentive as York City have a chance to move further up the table against Dagenham and Redbridge.

York host Dagenham tomorrow (7.45pm) just days after their 1-0 win over Torquay United that saw them rise to seventh in the Vanarama National League.

If City beat their visitors by two goals or more, they would end the day in fourth place, an incredible accomplishment for a newly promoted side.

Though the Minstermen have started the season strong, manager Askey has insisted that it is “too early” to look at the league table as a reference point.

“I think when you start to get ahead of yourself, it bites you,” noted Askey. “Maybe that was the case at Halifax, we probably went there and thought, ‘We win there and we’re in the play-offs.’

“It’s too early to do that, if we’re in and around it come January then we’ll start to look at things like that a little bit more closer.

“As we can all see, it’s a tough league and there’s not that much difference between top and bottom. Most teams in this league have got good players.

“We’re competitive at the moment, and hopefully we can continue to be that. Our first goal is to get 40 points as quickly as possible and that always has to be the case.

“When you’ve got that, you start to look forward. At the moment, it’s still early days and you just keep trying to eek points out and try and stay in there.”

Dagenham are just three points behind York and have lost one game in their last five, currently sitting 11th in the table.

City and the Daggers faced each other in the FA Trophy quarter-finals last season, a game York won on penalties.

“They’ve changed slightly (since the FA Trophy game), but Dagenham are always a tough team to play against,” said Askey.

“A bit like us, their form has been a little bit patchy at times, and they’ve played well at times.

“They know as well as we do that if they can get three points then they’re up where we are. Every game is a tough one, I expect no different on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got players who are playing with confidence and we’re capable of getting the three points.”