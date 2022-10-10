JORDAN THOMPSON and Tara-Jane Stanley were named player of the year for the York City Knights and Knights Ladies.

Thompson won the Graham Steadman award for his accomplishment, while Stanley won the Julie Cronin award.

Knights Ladies star Stanley was also named her side’s top try-scorer after notching 18 in her first season.

Liam Harris scored the same amount for the men’s side and won the equivalent award.

Breakthrough star AJ Towse and Hollie Dodd were named as the young players of the year, while Dodd and Olivia Wood shared the women’s players’ player of the year award.

Thompson went on to be named the players’ player of the year for the men’s side.

Sinead Peach and Thompson were named the forwards of the year, while Stanley and James Glover won the back of the year award.

The Michael May disability player of the year award went to Charlie Dickinson and Liam Haxby won the Jim Bone award, which is given to an individual who has delivered an outstanding contribution to the club.

The Phil Johnson award, celebrating on and off-field achievements, went to Alisha Clayton and the Danny Sheehan award, the men’s equivalent, was presented to Will Jubb.