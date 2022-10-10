FORMER York City goalkeeper Maison Campbell has signed for AFC Telford United.

The shot-stopper will offer competition to Luke Pilling for Telford’s number one spot.

United are currently 23rd in the Vanarama National League North, just one point ahead of bottom-placed Bradford (Park Avenue).

The West Yorkshire side, however, have a game in hand on the Bucks.

Campbell joins former City centre-back Matty Brown at Telford, the defender having joined United earlier this year after departing the Minstermen, where he had been captain.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined York last year ahead of the 2021/22 season and served as understudy to former number one Peter Jameson for the campaign.

He previously spent time at Mansfield Town and featured in their squad on numerous occasions throughout the 2020/21 season before being released by the club.

Campbell was released at the end of last term by City as the Minstermen achieved promotion to the Vanarama National League.

He was named to the bench for Telford’s clash with Peterborough Sports away from home on Saturday, which the Bucks lost 3-2.

Campbell could feature for Telford in their next game on Saturday, October 22, where they will take on Scarborough Athletic.

Scarborough, who were promoted from the Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division last season, are currently fifth in the table, having started the season brightly under the management of former York midfielder Jonathan Greening.