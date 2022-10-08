KINGSLEY JAMES has insisted that York City “got what we deserved” by beating Torquay United, but that “it should have been a bigger margin.”

York made a swift return to winning ways by beating Torquay 1-0 at the LNER Community Stadium.

Alex Hurst’s goal, with just under 20 minutes to play, was enough to separate the sides, though City had many chances to establish a lead in the first half.

Lenell John-Lewis missed two headers within minutes of each other and Olly Dyson volleyed just over the bar before failing to convert in the box.

“I think the first half, we were excellent and deserved to be clear,” insisted City first-team coach James.

“We got what we deserved in the end, it should have been a bigger margin to be honest.

“We’ve got into positions to create those chances throughout the season. For whatever reason, we’ve not quite carved teams open or had the quality on crosses when we’ve been in good positions.

“But I think, in a lot of the games recently, we have created lots of chances, aside from the Halifax game, obviously.

“We should have been in a comfortable lead at half-time, but at least we’re getting into those positions. We had a resilient second half when they had a little spell and a bit of pressure.”

The goal came when Hurst raced forward from the half-way line, having charged down a loose ball.

He broke into the box and unleashed a shot that beat Mark Halstead.

“(Hurst) has done really well, again,” enthused James.

“His work rate is excellent and he causes teams problems. When he gets the ball and he’s direct and runs to goal, he’s difficult to stop.

“He’s got to keep doing what he’s doing now. He’s got his chance back in the team and he’s repaying us, we’re thankful for that and he’s got to keep doing that for the team.”

New signing Nathan Thomas was named as a substitute, but did not make his debut for the Minstermen against the Gulls.

“It’s difficult in that situation to ask someone to come on and replicate what the wide men were doing,” noted James. “Because Maz (Kouhyar) and Alex (Hurst) did a great job, especially towards the end of the game.

“A lot of clearances came out on Maz’s side and he secured possession for us and kept hold of the ball and got us up the pitch.

“It is difficult to try and introduce Nathan in that circumstance.”