YORK City returned to winning ways with a tense 1-0 victory over Torquay United at the LNER Community Stadium.

Alex Hurst’s opening goal, with just under 20 minutes remaining in the game, was enough to separate the two sides.

York had several chances to open the scoring before they did, particularly in the first half.

Early on, Lenell John-Lewis came close with two headers in quick succession and just before half-time, Olly Dyson saw a volley go just over and an effort from a goalmouth scramble denied by Mark Halstead.

After Hurst’s goal, City thought they had netted a second through Maziar Kouhyar, but he was denied by the offside flag.

Torquay, though quite flat in the first half, looked sharper in the second period. They had an excellent chance when Aaron Jarvis was played through on goal, forcing Ethan Ross into a brilliant save.

It was a win that carried City into the top seven of the Vanarama National League.

The season is still in its early stages, but to be finishing a match in a play-off place, after 13 games of the campaign have been played, will no doubt be an ideal position for the Minstermen.

In City’s disappointing 1-0 loss to FC Halifax Town on Tuesday, defenders Ryan Fallowfield and Fraser Kerr were forced from the pitch through injury.

First team coach Kingsley James noted ahead of the clash with Torquay that the duo would be facing late fitness tests. Fallowfield was named in the starting line-up, but Kerr was absent.

Named in his place was Gus Mafuta, who was deployed as part of a three-man midfield as York manager John Askey reverted to a four-at-the-back set up.

New signing Nathan Thomas was named on the bench, after signing for City earlier this week.

York started the game brightly, immediately looking to attack when they were in possession.

Just three minutes in, City had a brilliant chance to open the scoring. Kouhyar danced around his marker on the right wing, blitzing past him into space.

He fired in a great cross towards John-Lewis who connected with a strong header that drifted just wide of the post.

The Minstermen maintained their pressure, working the ball down the left wing towards Alex Hurst. The winger swung in an inviting cross, but nobody could get their head to it for City.

Mere moments later and the Minstermen had yet another golden opportunity to score. Kouhyar was fouled on the wing, winning a free-kick for York.

His delivery into the box was well-placed, finding John-Lewis yet again. The City captain, however, was once more unable to get his header on target.

Torquay would eventually look to break, forcing Ryan Fallowfield to concede a corner after he headed a long ball forward behind.

John-Lewis did well to deal with the initial danger, but the ball soon fell to Scott Smith on the edge of the box.

Smith tried a shot from distance and though on target, it was a simple catch for City goalkeeper Ross.

Kouhyar, a consistent threat throughout the first half, was especially impressive when looking to cut in from the flank.

One such instance saw him break into the box from the right and unleash a shot, but Ali Omar did well to block the effort.

The Gulls’ chances in front of goal were sparse in the first 45 minutes, with much of their time being spent looking to prevent City from opening the scoring.

Though it was rare, they would advance up the pitch at times in the opening half, with one such occasion winning another corner.

The ball came to Tom Lapslie on the edge of the box, who tried going for the spectacular with a volley, but he could only fire over the bar.

Only moments later, from another corner, the ball came to Chinwike Okoli who lined up a shot that he went on to scuff and send wide.

After a slower period of play in the midst of the first half, York ranged forward through Kouhyar once again. His cross found Olly Dyson who caught a volley well, but could only fire just over the bar.

With seconds left in the half, Dyson came close after striking from a goalmouth scramble, but his effort was gathered by Halstead.

After a quick-paced first 45 minutes, the second half was much slower from York, which allowed Torquay to grow further into the game.

Brett McGavin nearly broke through on goal and was denied only by a clearance from Ross, who had charged off his line to make it.

Their best effort of the match, no doubt, came just after the hour mark when Jarvis was played through on goal.

The striker, in a one-on-one, was denied only by a fantastic save from Ross.

The breakthrough for York finally came when Hurst picked up a loose ball at the halfway line He thundered through the Torquay half before unleashing a low shot on goal.

His effort beat Halstead and City had finally taken the lead.

The Minstermen thought they’d doubled their lead just three minutes later through Kouhyar, who fired the ball into the goal after John-Lewis nodded it down, but the offside flag was raised.

Will Goodwin looked to create for Torquay as the game approached its end, but his shot was parried away by Ross.

Dan Pybus, with two minutes of regular time remaining, fired a shot towards goal from the edge of the box that thrashed just beyond the far post.

United substitute Asa Hall unleashed a dipping volley in the match’s dying embers, but a great save from Ross denied him from scoring.

York City: Ross, 8, Fallowfield, 6, Kouogun, 6, Sanders, 6, Whittle, 7, Mafuta, 6 (Hancox 81’), Pybus, 7, Dyson, 7, Hurst, 8, John-Lewis (C), 7, Kouhyar, 8

Unused subs: Whitley, Greaves, Thomas, L. James

Goals: Hurst (71’)

Yellow cards: Kouogun (56’)

Torquay United: Halstead, Martin (de Silva 19’), Lapslie, Omar, Hanson (Donnellan 45’), Jarvis, McGavin, Goodwin, Moxey (C) (Hall 85’), Okoli, Smith

Unused subs: Lovett, Tomlinson

Yellow cards: De Silva (53’), Smith (55’)

York City’s star man: Alex Hurst. The winger had a phenomenal game and his goal was deserved. Throughout the match he was thundering up and down the flank, defending well and looking threatening in attack.

Stats for York City v Torquay:

Shots (on target): 5 (1) | 10 (5)

Corners: 4 | 4

Offsides: 1 | 0

Fouls committed: 7 | 11

Referee: Michael Barlow

Attendance:4,339 (251 away fans)