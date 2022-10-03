ALEX HURST has labelled the attacking threats that York City possess as “brilliant.”

One of 17 signings after York’s promotion to the Vanarama National League, Hurst arrived at City from Port Vale in the summer and has gone on to establish himself as a more than capable option for John Askey’s side.

A natural winger, Hurst has sometimes been deployed as a striker when York play with five at the back in certain games, alongside captain Lenell John-Lewis as a front two.

“I’ve never played up front in my career before, so I’m still getting used to it, but Lenny is helping me massively,” noted Hurst.

“I think we really complement each other up there, it’s two different types of players. Obviously, he holds it up a bit more and I’ll do the running in behind, I’m really enjoying it.

“Our attacking threats are brilliant. Me, Lenell John-Lewis, Olly Dyson, Maziar Kouhyar and then you’ve got the wing-backs who are playing like wingers, it’s massive.”

Hurst netted his first goal of the season for York on Saturday against Barnet in a 5-0 thrashing at The Hive Stadium.

The winger had a stellar game on the right wing, consistently troubling the home defence in a game that the Minstermen dominated.

When asked if he thought it was his best game in a City shirt thus far, Hurst replied: “I feel so, yeah. I’ve been trying to get some numbers into my game, goals and assists, that’s what the gaffer has been on to me about.

“To get that first goal was great and hopefully it’ll be the start of a lot more.

“It was a massive win for us, I think it’s been coming.

“We’ve been winning games by one goal, I think we were due one of those games where we run all over a team and everything comes together, which is what it felt like.”

York will travel to FC Halifax Town on Tuesday (7.45pm) for their next National League game, a Yorkshire derby against a side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, Town having won just two of 11 games.

“You’ve got to go into every game with the same mindset and it’s a bit of a local derby,” insisted Hurst.

“They’ll be right up for it and wanting to kick-start their season, so we’ve got to approach it right and do everything correct.

“They’re not having a great time at the moment so their fans will be on them, especially if we start well, so that’s what we’ll aim to do. We’ll see how the game goes.”