BAILEY ANTROBUS has been called up to the Wales squad for the coming World Cup.
The York City Knights back-rower made his debut for Wales, who he qualifies for through his heritage, in June earlier this year against France, a game that Wales lost 34-10. It is, so far, his only appearance for John Kear’s side.
Antrobus will now represent the Dragons in the upcoming World Cup which, for Wales, will begin on Wednesday, October 19 when they take on Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village (7.30pm).
Part of Group ‘D’, Wales will then face Tonga at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium and Papua New Guinea, at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.
Antrobus arrived at the LNER Community Stadium in May earlier this year, joining the Betfred Championship club from St George Illawarra Dragons on a deal, initially, until the end of the 2022 season.
He went on to make 15 appearances for the Knights, starting 11 games and notching three tries.
The 22-year-old featured in both play-off games for York, being part of the side that beat Halifax Panthers 26-24 to advance to the semi-finals for the first time ever, ultimately losing to eventual winners Leigh Centurions 70-10.
Last month, Antrobus signed a new, one-year contract with the Knights ahead of the 2023 season.
