YORK City will take on either Clitheroe or Bury FC away from home in fourth round qualifying in the FA Cup.

In what will be York's first FA Cup game of the season, they will be travelling for the fixture.

Clitheroe and Bury play on Wednesday night (7.45pm) in a replay of their third qualifying round and the winner will host the Minstermen on Saturday, October 15.

Clitheroe currently play in the Pitching In Northern Premier League west division and, after five games played, are currently 14th in the table with at least two games in hand on every other team.

Bury, meanwhile, currently compete in the North West Counties Football League premier division.