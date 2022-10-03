RONAN MICHAEL has signed a two-year deal with the York City Knights, moving there permanently from Huddersfield Giants.

Michael spent last season on loan at York from Betfred Super League side Huddersfield, making his Knights debut against Featherstone Rovers in round one of the campaign.

The prop forward went on to make 19 appearances in his first year at York, notching three tries as the Knights reached the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs for the first time ever.

“Ronan is a very athletic individual who has a fantastic drive towards improving,” said Knights head coach James Ford.

“He’s relatively new to rugby league and he was always a player we thought would improve as he was exposed to more rugby towards the top end of the Championship.

“He started the season really well and finished it with some strong performances. We’ll work really hard alongside Ronan ensuring he improves one or two areas within his game and fulfils his potential.”

Michael’s form for the Knights has seen him called up to the Republic of Ireland World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old will be looking to increase his international cap tally, which currently sits at five, when the tournament kicks-off next month.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be staying and committing my future to York City Knights,” enthused Michael.

“It’s been a great first year at the club. From the start, everyone was really welcoming and I think we’ve had a great season.

“Fordy and everyone stuck by me through my injury and I really want to pay that back to everyone now after they’ve been around for me throughout this year.

“The club gave me an opportunity to play by taking me on loan for the season and then backed me to get back fit.

“Everyone helped me get back to playing and I picked up one of my career highlights with that win at Halifax in the Quarter-Final.

“It’s unfortunate with the way we went out with the Leigh game but I’m over the moon to be committing my future to York.

“I love the place, I love the club and I think we’re going in the right direction to push for promotion.”

Michael becomes the 20th confirmed Knights squad member for 2023, the deal having been supported by the club’s Squad Builder fund.

Also signed up for next year are Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, James Glover, Jacob Ogden, Brendan O’Hagan, Will Jubb, Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Pauli Pauli, Jordan Thompson, Myles Harrison, AJ Towse, Brad Ward, Bailey Antrobus, Olly Butterworth, Ata Hingano and Josh Daley, Ukuma Ta’ai and Jesse Dee.