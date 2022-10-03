A JUSTGIVING page has been set up in honour of York City legend John MacPhail.

MacPhail sustained a life-changing injury in December last year and his family are looking to raise funds to help with the finances needed for care and equipment at home.

To assist their efforts, an aim to walk 100 miles during October has been set. A walk on a break from work, a walk a day or a group occasion can be sponsored and contributed to ‘Macphails Miles.’

MacPhail’s family have asked that the link be shared so that people can sponsor either themselves or others.

The JustGiving page has a target of £10,000, of which 68 per cent has already been raised, the current fund standing at £6,873.

MacPhail joined York from Sheffield United in 1983, when City were in the Fourth Division.

He went on to be named Clubman of the Year for two seasons running between 1983 and 1985, making 173 appearances and scoring 29 goals in all competitions before departing for Bristol City in 1986.

People that wish to donate to 'Macphails Miles' can do so here.