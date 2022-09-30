ENGLAND Women’s head coach Craig Richards could learn a lot from excluded star Sinead Peach, York City Knights chairman Clint Goodchild has said.

Peach was a surprise absence from the England World Cup squad, which was named earlier in the week ahead of the competition.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the successes of the Knights Ladies last season, helping them reach their first Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final and win their maiden BWSL League Leaders’ Shield, while also being shortlisted for the 2022 Woman of Steel award.

“Leadership. Mentorship. Trust. Courage. Commitment. Class. These are all words that I would use to describe Sinead Peach, Craig Richards could learn a lot from this 24-year-old,” insisted Goodchild.

“Following his comments earlier in the week when asked about Peach's exclusion from the England squad, I was disheartened to see another example of Craig Richards’ inability to deal with the responsibility and pressures of coaching the National side.

“While questionable at best that Sinead was not a part of the 24-player squad, Peach was pure class in giving nothing but encouragement to those who were selected.

“There was no criticism, complaining or excuses given upon learning of her non-selection.

“Even following the release of the article where the National Coach publicly questioned Sinead’s commitment and character as the reasons for her exclusion, she remained supportive of those selected for the World Cup.

“Sinead was one of a number of players to step back from the Richards’ regime following the Papua New Guinea tour of 2019.

“Those other players are now about to pull on an England shirt in 2022, without their commitment being questioned.

Goodchild continued: “I have no doubts Sinead’s best rugby is ahead of her. After speaking with her she is still optimistic and focused on again representing her country with pride.

“When that day comes, I have no doubt she will grab it with both hands, as this year she has shown that the bigger the stage, the better she played.

“Regardless of the comments made, myself and York as a whole will be right behind the England squad and I wish Craig all the best for the upcoming World Cup.

“The last thing we want is to cause distraction leading up to the biggest tournament in the history of the Women’s game, but this needed to be said.”